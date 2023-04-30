Expert Connections
YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - YMCA’s all around the country celebrated Healthy Kid’s Day, including in Lawton.

Several sponsors and organizations came together to provide free health and wellness resources for the community.

Kids were able to enjoy face painting, inflatables, Zumba, and even a petting zoo.

Organizers said over 26 vendors were in attendance.

YMCA business director, Alyssa Sanchez said the goal is to provide a healthy safe space for kids.

“This is just everyone coming together to listen to what the community needs as a whole and see how we can put them in place with our businesses but also for the people who are in need of what we already have for them to find that we do offer it,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said they had 248 kids registered and close to a thousand people present.

