Pet of The Week

Youth basketball tournament strives to create positive bonds

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday Marie Detty Youth and Family Services hosted their Kings & Queens of Basketball tournament.

Boys and girls from ages 8 to 18 met at central middle school to compete.

The goal of this event is to prevent the youth from being involved in gang activity by spreading information and awareness.

Brian Pack, an advocate for Marie Detty said it’s important for young people to create positive bonds with each other.

“They grow up together, they go to school together, and it just helps them to be able to move forward in life in a better way when they have really learned to bond with one another in a positive way,” said Pack.

Pack said they want to empower and motivate the youth to be successful.

All players received a participation award and the top three received a special award.

