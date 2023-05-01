Expert Connections
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony

By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Fort Sill, the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility held their grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

The facility, which is not open to the public, is designed to help in the training of new Air Defense Artillery soldiers by teaching them the evolution of Air Defense, from World War I to present.

“Basically what we are doing is using history to highlight our strengths and weaknesses, what we have done correctly and the things we have done incorrectly throughout history so we can learn from those lessons,” Director and Curator Correy Twilley said. “This is a building of lessons learned that we can apply to the battlefield today.”

Twilley said the building is full of one-of-a-kind artifacts from history including one piece which is the only surviving piece in the world.

But, for now, the only way you will be able to see these exhibits in person is to join the Army as part of the Air Defense Artillery.

