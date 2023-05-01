City of Lawton looking for lifeguards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s aquatic amenities, like the wading pool, municipal pool, and the other splash pad are still closed.

City officials say they’re hoping to have them open by Memorial Day weekend, which is at the end of the month.

But, even then, the city is looking to hire nearly a dozen lifeguards, to ensure all that fun is done safely.

They’re hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.

“Lifeguards start at $15 an hour,” city officials Mitchell Dooley said. “So, that’s a pretty sweet gig to sit out in the sun all day and make sure people are being safe. Life guarding is a really great and fun summer job. So if you’re interested, please contact me, I would really love to get you pointed in the right direction so we can get some lifeguards in some of our facilities.”

For more information, head over to the city’s website, at lawtonok.gov, and click on Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.