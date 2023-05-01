Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton looking for lifeguards

FILE - Lawton is hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.
FILE - Lawton is hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.(WHSV)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s aquatic amenities, like the wading pool, municipal pool, and the other splash pad are still closed.

City officials say they’re hoping to have them open by Memorial Day weekend, which is at the end of the month.

But, even then, the city is looking to hire nearly a dozen lifeguards, to ensure all that fun is done safely.

They’re hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.

“Lifeguards start at $15 an hour,” city officials Mitchell Dooley said. “So, that’s a pretty sweet gig to sit out in the sun all day and make sure people are being safe. Life guarding is a really great and fun summer job. So if you’re interested, please contact me, I would really love to get you pointed in the right direction so we can get some lifeguards in some of our facilities.”

For more information, head over to the city’s website, at lawtonok.gov, and click on Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman

Latest News

But, for now, the only way you will be able to see these exhibits in person is to join the Army...
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Waurika Public Schools hosting inaugural Eagle Fest
Waurika Public Schools to host inaugural Eagle Fest
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season.
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season