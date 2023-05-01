Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some exciting news for the beginning of the summer season; the City of Lawton has opened the Elmer Thomas Park splash pad a little earlier than usual.
Monday, May 1, marks the first day the splash pad at Elmer Thomas Park is officially open and ready for the community.
They’re also doing things a little differently this year. The splash pad will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and there will no longer be lifeguards on duty.
All residents must do is show up, press the button to trigger the water system, and enjoy a great day with the kiddos.
