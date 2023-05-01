Expert Connections
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some exciting news for the beginning of the summer season; the City of Lawton has opened the Elmer Thomas Park splash pad a little earlier than usual.

Monday, May 1, marks the first day the splash pad at Elmer Thomas Park is officially open and ready for the community.

They’re also doing things a little differently this year. The splash pad will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and there will no longer be lifeguards on duty.

All residents must do is show up, press the button to trigger the water system, and enjoy a great day with the kiddos.

