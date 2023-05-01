Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
FILE - Search teams from across the state tried to locate Margie Pickens for several days and...
UPDATE: Duncan skeletal remains identified as missing woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception