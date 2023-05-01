There’s a potential for showers/ storms all day this week expect Friday | 5/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures overnight are going to fall to near 50 degrees for many locations with generally clear skies and light east to north winds. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on so look for mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. East winds at 5 to 15mph. I do expect that most, if not all, locations will stay dry during the day. With that said, showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening and overnight into Wednesday. The highest coverage area will be for western counties of southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas. While there will be thunder/lightning, severe storms are not expected!

Isolated showers/storms will exit during the area by the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s once again. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Severe weather returns to Texoma Thursday afternoon and evening. Given the current trends/set up, it appears that all hazards are possible. Uncertainty is a bit high as of right now with the big question on Thursday’s severe weather potential will depend on a few factors. Either way, make sure to check back frequently for updates as we get closer to the event.

Thursday, outside of storms/showers, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gust in the mid 30s.

Friday looks to be the only day on the 7-day forecast that does not have a chance for showers/storms. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be another day where strong to severe storms appear possible. The hazards/ timing are uncertain given how many days away this event is. Make sure to check back frequently for updates as we get closer to the event, especially if you’re looking to attend Sillfest night #2. Look for partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. South to west winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny for all locations with highs in the upper 80s. I do expect most will be dry but a stray, isolated shower, can’t be ruled out.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.