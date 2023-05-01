Warm Monday ahead with increasing temps and rain chances through the week | 5/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are starting out this morning with some cooler-than-average temperatures, but not cool enough that I think you’ll need more than a light coat/jacket. The high-level clouds that are present just before sunrise will dissipate by lunchtime, keeping the skies for the rest of the day blue & full of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.

We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s, providing ample stargazing conditions and clear views of the waxing gibbous moon. Some clouds will slowly build back in overnight with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will fall back down to the low 50s and upper 40s.

Partly clouds skies throughout tomorrow morning, becoming mostly cloudy after midday. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with high temperatures around average for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s. The first of a few disturbances this week will initiate some isolated-to-scattered showers & storms in the Texas panhandle and our far western counties Tuesday evening. Throughout the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, showers and some rumbles of thunder will progress eastward. Not a ton of rainfall is expected with the strong-to-severe threat remaining unlikely.

Showers and storms from the previous night will be sporadic and isolated in coverage across Southwest Oklahoma until the middle of the day on Wednesday. Clouds will continue to stay generally cloudy (though there will be occasional peeks of sunshine) with temperatures once again rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. Another round of isolated rain showers will pop-up for western portions of our viewing area that evening/night.

Ingredients and a favorable upper-level set-up will be in place to create scattered showers and storms on Thursday, with timing of the rain starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Atmospheric instability will allow for strong-to-severe storms across Texoma. Exact timing, coverage, and parameters are still up in the air according to models, but expect all severe threats to be possible. Temperatures regardless on Thursday will rise into the mid 80s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

There could be another chance of isolated rain on Friday, but generally most will experience mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the “very warm/kinda hot” category with daytime highs in the low 90s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Early summer-like weather for the final day of the school/workweek and the first day of Sillfest up at Ft. Sill.

Yet another round of showers and storms is predicted to arrive on Saturday afternoon & evening, though there is still a lot of dissonance among models for what to expect rain-wise this weekend. Temperatures will still remain in the upper 80s and low 90s for the final day of Sillfest and next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.