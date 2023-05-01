Waurika Public Schools to host inaugural Eagle Fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika Public Schools are hosting their inaugural Eagle Fest, a fundraising event featuring a night full of live entertainment, this month.

7News spoke with Meaghan Johnson, the principal at Waurika Elementary, and Jessica Cornelison, a middle and high school teacher at Waurika Public Schools, about the upcoming event.

Eagle Fest will occur on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. on the Waurika Football Field Cy Sloan Stadium. General admission tickets are $30, and VIP is $50. VIPs will get early access to meet the bands and front venue seating. It is open for all ages.

The Nixons will headline the event, with other bands, Fastball, Jaret Ray Reddick, Vandoliers, and BC & The Big Rig, performing as well. Additionally, there will also be food trucks and concessions in attendance.

For more information about that and other Waurika Public School events, you can visit their Facebook page here.

