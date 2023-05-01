Expert Connections
Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

