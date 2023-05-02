Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) has named Cache Publics Schools’ Chad Hance as the 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year.

Hance is currently completing his seventh year as superintendent for Cache Public Schools and his nineteenth year as a school administrator.

“It is truly an honor and very humbling to be recognized by your peers, and I am so proud to represent Southwest Oklahoma for this award,” said Hance.

Hance will have the opportunity to be awarded and appropriately recognized for his achievements at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 14-16, 2023.

