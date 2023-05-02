Expert Connections
Fort Sill names hall in honor of two former generals

The hall is named in honor of two former leaders, Lieutenant General Thomas Vandal and Lieutenant General Donald Lionetti
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill hosted a special event Monday, the dedication of the Lionetti-Vandal Hall.

The building will now live as a tribute to the legacy they leave behind, and recognize the contributions they made to the Field and Air Defense Artillery communities.

“We have such a rich history of people, and sometimes they can be forgotten,” Retired Fort Sill Commanding General David Halverson said. “We want the younger people to ask; why is it named this? They do research and understand that selfless service, in any environment, throughout our country is the strongest part of what we’re about as a nation, as an army, and as a fires branch.”

Vandal and Lionetti are recognized as two of the leaders in the development of Air Defense Artillery.

