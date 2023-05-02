Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GPTC Practical Nursing program holds open house event

The Great Plains Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program invited prospective students in...
The Great Plains Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program invited prospective students in for an open house event.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program invited prospective students in for an open house event.

Monday evening’s open house showcased the Practical Nursing program and its curriculum.

Attendees learned about the application process and got to tour the classrooms and the nursing lab.

In addition, they were able to speak with instructors and counselors to find out what they can expect if they apply for the course.

The nursing program’s coordinator, Karen Shirey, said open house events are important for people who want to get into nursing, but don’t know where to start.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” she said, “and this is an opportunity to get in and see and talk to someone, put faces with names, and have that undivided one to one attention just to get your questions answered.”

A similar open house is scheduled for the Surgical Technology program Tuesday.

It will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room 701 of the 700 building.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
USPS rally in Lawton
USPS kicks off national campaign
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Cell phone video taken by the wife of Gregory Tidwell, quickly blew-up on social media.
WATCH: Video of Waurika arrest leads to controversy, OSBI investigation
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

A local business celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday with the community.
Lawton business celebrates 50th anniversary
FILE - Lawton is hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.
City of Lawton looking for lifeguards
But, for now, the only way you will be able to see these exhibits in person is to join the Army...
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony
ADA Training Support Facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony