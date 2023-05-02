GPTC Practical Nursing program holds open house event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program invited prospective students in for an open house event.

Monday evening’s open house showcased the Practical Nursing program and its curriculum.

Attendees learned about the application process and got to tour the classrooms and the nursing lab.

In addition, they were able to speak with instructors and counselors to find out what they can expect if they apply for the course.

The nursing program’s coordinator, Karen Shirey, said open house events are important for people who want to get into nursing, but don’t know where to start.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” she said, “and this is an opportunity to get in and see and talk to someone, put faces with names, and have that undivided one to one attention just to get your questions answered.”

A similar open house is scheduled for the Surgical Technology program Tuesday.

It will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room 701 of the 700 building.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.