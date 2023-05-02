Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Pet of The Week

Lawton business celebrates 50th anniversary

By Haley Wilson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local business celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday with the community. Cosmetic Specialty Labs in Lawton was first incorporated in 1973, and in celebration of the anniversary, the company opened its doors for a reception.

There, attendees were able to celebrate the company’s long history and work with the community.

Jennifer Ellis, the president of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, said they hope to expand their impact on southwest Oklahoma as they look forward to the next major milestone.

“This is our family’s heritage,” she said. “My grandmother, our grandmother, was from Ryan, Oklahoma. She was born and raised here, and she wanted to keep this business in southwest Oklahoma, and that’s important for us too.”

In addition, they held a special ribbon cutting ceremony making up for a ribbon cutting that wasn’t held during the company’s first days.

