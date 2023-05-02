Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center welcomes new American alligator

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a fun new activity to do with the family, the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center has a brand-new addition: Beau the alligator!

Beau is a two-year-old American alligator that replaces the alligators the aquarium has had on display previously for the past several years.

Rainette Rowland, the Medicine Park Executive Director, said the previous gators, Missy and Cooper, were rescues that grew to a healthy size and eventually outgrew the space available, so they were re-homed to a facility that can accommodate their size.

If you’d like to see Beau the alligator yourself, you can visit the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center during their regular hours of operation.

