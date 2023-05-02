Seasonable weather today as tonight begins a nearly-daily rain trend for rest of the week | 5/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Most are waking up to blue skies this morning, but clouds are expected to fill in across the sky by this afternoon. This will keep temperatures from getting too warm, as most of Texoma will top out around average for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. Most will remain dry today, however late this evening some showers and storms will pop-up in the Texas panhandle, affecting out far western counties.

Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms will move east after midnight and through most of the morning hours tomorrow. No strong-to-severe weather is expected, however some lightning and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. This is expected to mainly affect the western half of our viewing area as well as a majority of Southwestern Oklahoma by the time the showers & storms dissipate to the east shortly after midday. Most will be dry but it’s not a bad idea have that umbrella nearby for the morning, though you shouldn’t need it after lunchtime. Morning lows tomorrow will be in the mid/upper 50s, warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

A wave of showers and storms will emerge during the afternoon hours on Thursday, lasting into the evening. This is expected to affect most of Texoma, however scattered coverage is not expected to be exceeded. Strong wind shear both in the upper, mid and lower levels of the atmosphere along with moisture ahead of a dryline out west will create the conditions necessary to allow for strong-to-severe weather. At this time, all modes of severe weather from strong wind gusts, large hail, and a couple isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. We’ll make sure to provide more updates to this forecast as we get closer to Thursday afternoon.

Cloudy skies stick around on Thursday with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be much warmer than Wednesday, rising into the mid 80s. Friday will feature tons of sunshine and dry conditions for most. This combined with southwest winds at 10-15 mph will warm us up into the low 90s, bordering on hot weather conditions for the first day of Sillfest. Make sure to stay hydrated and occasionally find shade to stay cool when outdoors.

Saturday will include similar temperatures to Friday in the low 90s, however another disturbance will allow for another round of isolated-to-scattered showers and storms later in the day. The exact timing, coverage, as well as strong-to-severe threats are still up in the air, but at this time just be prepared for the anticipation of some potential rain chances for the second day of Sillfest. Continue to check back for updates once more model data becomes available.

Rain chances will become very hit/miss for the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday.

