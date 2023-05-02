Showers and non-severe storms move in tonight | 5/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a pleasant weather day. Skies we’re mostly sunny and highs varied from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. This evening will continue to remain quiet with some clouds building. Temperatures, because of the cloud cover, will only drop into the mid 50s by 7AM tomorrow morning. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms will increase after midnight with the highest coverage being for western counties. Strong wind gusts up to 50mph and/or small hail cannot be ruled out.

Isolated to scattered rain showers will continue through the morning and will mostly exit by the afternoon. I expect that most of the day will see mostly cloudy skies but a few peaks of sunshine will be possible once showers/storms move out. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s for all locations. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s.

Thursday is the best day for severe storms where all hazards appear possible. As of right now, timing looks to be during the late afternoon and evening hours. The top hazard into the early evening will likely be centered around damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat remains conditional and will depend on cloud/ precipitation coverage and if the atmosphere can destabilize enough. The threat isn’t off the table completely but it does remain low.

Outside of showers/storms Thursday will see highs in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Friday will be dry with temperatures being above average for early May standards. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gust in the mid 20s.

While most of the weekend will be storm free, there are indications that severe weather will be possible. Data is suggesting that strong to severe storms could be present both days. With that said, a lot of specifics (hazards, locations, etc.) is very uncertain and will depend on the evolution of several disturbances before hand. Make sure to check back frequently for updates as we get closer to the event.

Temperature wise, Saturday will be in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will remain above average but not as warm as Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

