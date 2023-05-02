Expert Connections
Sooner Success and Oklahoma Human Services' 'On The Road En Espanol' rescheduled

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sooner Success has partnered with Oklahoma Human Services for On The Road en Espanol, an event in Spanish for caretakers and families with special needs, was originally supposed to take place on Thursday, May 4, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, but has since been rescheduled.

It will now take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

It is free and open to the community. This event is meant to be an avenue where community members can find resources within Lawton for therapies and doctors without having to travel to Oklahoma City due to language barriers.

For more information on this and other events from Sooner Success, you can visit their website here.

