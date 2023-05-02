Ticket to Ride Across Oklahoma, resume writing class, and more included in Lawton Public Library’s May events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - From different informational sessions for the community to fun events for the kiddos, the Lawton Public Library has various events that cater to everybody.

7News spoke with Bettina King, the Customer Service Manager for the Lawton Public Library, about the multitude of events they have for May.

Ticket to Ride Across Oklahoma runs from May 1 to July 31. It’s similar to the classic game of ticket to ride but with a twist. You can pick up your game cards on or after May 1 and return them to the Lawton Public Library by July 31 to be entered in a grand prize drawing. The best part? You’re having fun while getting active and healthy.

They will also be holding classes on resume writing and job searching. The resume writing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Lawton Public Library and will teach community members to write different styles of basic resumes, what not to include in them, and when to use the techniques.

The job searching class will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Lawton Public Library. It will teach participants how to navigate and efficiently use job seeker websites, as well as how to recognize scam sites.

For more information on these events and a complete list of events for the month, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

