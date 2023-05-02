Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season.
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season
The fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested, accused...
Wichita Mountains Estates fire chief charged with blackmail, obstruction
Waurika Public Schools hosting inaugural Eagle Fest
Waurika Public Schools to host inaugural Eagle Fest

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
Illinois highway reopens after dust storm crashes kill 6
Tyler Kihano has gone viral for his 3-point shots. (KCAL, KCBS, ELI GOLDSTEIN, INSTAGRAM,...
Man with Down syndrome becomes viral basketball sensation
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Tyler Kihano has gone viral for his 3-point shots. (KCAL, KCBS, ELI GOLDSTEIN, INSTAGRAM,...
Man with Down syndrome becomes viral basketball sensation
MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
Dog blood donation gives missing dog another chance at life