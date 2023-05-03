Cameron, FISTA receive award for partnership

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has been recognized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for their partnership with FISTA.

The duo were presented with the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award last week.

The award highlights successful partnerships between higher education institutions, businesses, and the community that are intended to further cultivate the higher learning environment through economic development grants provided by State Regents, according to the university.

“Cameron University is extremely grateful for the partnership with the FISTA. This organization supports amazing new employment opportunities for our graduates and for our community,” said CU president John McArthur.

Cameron officials said FISTA is expected to generate 150 high-tech jobs within two years of its opening, with an estimated 275 service, retail and other ancillary jobs added to the Lawton-Fort Sill community. They say the total economic impact is expected to be $50 million.

