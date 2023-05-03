Duncan Area Literacy Council holding symposium for adult learners

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Literacy Council will be holding a symposium focusing on Adult Learners later this week.

The presentation is for teachers, tutors, volunteers, administrators, board members, and anyone interested in learning more about adult learners and/or teaching English Language Learners.

The event will be from 10am to 2pm on Friday, May 5 at the First United Methodist Church located at 2300 Country Club Road, in Duncan.

Alan Dale will be the event’s Keynote Speaker and will address the topic of Motivating Students in Challenging Times. Discussions will include the characteristics of adult learners and different approaches to get students engaged, as well as the pivotal role that the teacher plays.

The symposium is free for Oklahoma Literacy Coalition (OLC) members and admission for non-members is just $15.00 or you can become an OLC member for just $10.00. Your registration also includes lunch.

To register for the symposium, go to: https://okliteracy.org/duncan-symposium or for more information, contact the Duncan Area Literacy Council office at 580-736-1170.

