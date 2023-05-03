Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘The Gateway’ offers a million historical Oklahoma items

Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local...
Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local library collections.(Oklahoma Historical Society)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society research division has partnered with the University of North Texas to create an online repository of Oklahoma history.

The Gateway is a tool which allows you to search and download millions of historic Oklahoma newspaper pages, photographs, book pages, manuscripts and maps from the 1840s to the present day.

Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local library collections.

“In the next few years, The Gateway will contain all 14.5 million public domain newspapers,” said Chad Williams, director of the OHS research division. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of new items are added every month.”

All items found on The Gateway are word searchable and free to download or share on social media.

Visit The Gateway by following this link.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season.
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year

Latest News

The presentation is for teachers, tutors, volunteers, administrators, board members, and anyone...
Duncan Area Literacy Council holding symposium for adult learners
The duo were presented with the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award last week.
Cameron, FISTA receive award for partnership
Along with the nearly 80,000 pounds of trash, 226 volunteers helped clean 10 parks and six...
Lawton collected almost 40 tons of trash during ‘Trash Off’
We’re covering Gáuigú áumgyá gyà dáu, or Kiowa Happenings, as it’s known in their native...
Kiowa Chairman joins 7News to discuss latest happenings with the nation