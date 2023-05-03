Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms across Texoma through this morning | 5/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are eyeing a widely scattered coverage of showers and non-severe storms across Texoma this morning, especially here in Southwest Oklahoma. While most aren’t seeing a ton of rain (though some certainly are, especially near I-40) early this morning, it would be a good idea to have that umbrella and rain jacket handy when heading out the door. On/off coverage of rain showers and storms will continue through midday and into the early afternoon, when only some light lingering rain is expected for the second half of the day. Cloudy skies for the majority of today will limit temperatures from warming up a whole lot, but the re-emergence of the sun through some break in the clouds this afternoon will help us warm up into the mid/upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Late tonight there will be the chance for some isolated showers and storms for our far western & northern counties, but most are expected to stay dry with returning cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with morning lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Starting around the middle of the day, our next wave of showers and storms will fire-up ahead of a dryline. There will be some atmospheric capping, limiting initial convection, but the synoptic pattern in place should erode the cap in place as we head later on throughout Thursday. The timing for the showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage looks to be widely scattered, affecting mainly the eastern 2/3rds of our viewing area. Despite the cloud coverage, temperatures will be warmer than today, topping out in the mid 80s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Amongst the showers and storms tomorrow, there will be ingredients in place to produce some strong-to-severe weather. Main hazards at this time look to be large hail and damaging wind gusts. There will also be a conditional tornado threat, however there are still some factors in play within the atmosphere (such as the aforementioned atmospheric capping, wind shear, and storm/cloud coverage) that have to line up correctly in order to produce any spin-ups.

To end off the workweek, we can expect a quiet and very warm Friday as sunny skies will raise temperatures well-above average into the low/mid 90s. If you are headed out to Sillfest on Friday, make sure to have water handy, along with sunscreen and a hat/sunglasses to protect against the sunshine.

Saturday will start off with generally sunny skies, but increased cloud coverage will emerge later in the day along with an isolated chance for showers/storms in the afternoon & evening. With these storms, there is a limited chance for strong-to-severe weather, though there are still some uncertainties regarding potential hazards at this time. Make sure to check back frequently for updates as we get closer to the event, especially if you are planning on going out to Ft. Sill for the final day of Sillfest. High temperatures will top out again in the low/mid 90s.

Temperatures for early next week will stay above-average in the upper 80s/low 90s with partly cloudy skies and daily chances for isolated showers & storms everyday from Sunday through Tuesday.

