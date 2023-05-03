Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested, KCTV reports.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted her and also shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season.
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year
FILE - Lawton is hoping to hire 8 to 10 lifeguards.
City of Lawton looking for lifeguards

Latest News

This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star....
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Ex-FBI supervisory agent arrested on Capitol riot charges
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
Out of all those homes currently listed, sellers are asking for an average of $246,000.
PARKS JONES REALTY: Number of homes on market around Lawton drops 10-percent
University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who...
Archeologists find remains of an underwater hospital and cemetery