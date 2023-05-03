Lawton collected almost 40 tons of trash during ‘Trash Off’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says they collected nearly 40 tons during this year’s annual “Trash Off” event.

According to officials, over 20 tons of residential trash, nearly 6 tons of metal, 7 tons of trees/brush, almost 4 tons of paint and 2 tons of tires were collected during the event.

Along with the nearly 80,000 pounds of trash, 226 volunteers helped clean 10 parks and six roads in town.

The numbers will be submitted as part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign.

