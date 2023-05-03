Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton collected almost 40 tons of trash during ‘Trash Off’

Along with the nearly 80,000 pounds of trash, 226 volunteers helped clean 10 parks and six...
Along with the nearly 80,000 pounds of trash, 226 volunteers helped clean 10 parks and six roads in town.
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says they collected nearly 40 tons during this year’s annual “Trash Off” event.

According to officials, over 20 tons of residential trash, nearly 6 tons of metal, 7 tons of trees/brush, almost 4 tons of paint and 2 tons of tires were collected during the event.

Along with the nearly 80,000 pounds of trash, 226 volunteers helped clean 10 parks and six roads in town.

The numbers will be submitted as part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season.
Elmer Thomas Park splash pad opens for the summer season
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year
Cache Public Schools Superintendent named 2023 OASA District 13 Superintendent of the Year

Latest News

The presentation is for teachers, tutors, volunteers, administrators, board members, and anyone...
Duncan Area Literacy Council holding symposium for adult learners
Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local...
‘The Gateway’ offers a million historical Oklahoma items
The duo were presented with the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award last week.
Cameron, FISTA receive award for partnership
We’re covering Gáuigú áumgyá gyà dáu, or Kiowa Happenings, as it’s known in their native...
Kiowa Chairman joins 7News to discuss latest happenings with the nation