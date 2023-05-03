Expert Connections
PARKS JONES REALTY: Number of homes on market around Lawton drops 10-percent

Out of all those homes currently listed, sellers are asking for an average of $246,000.
Out of all those homes currently listed, sellers are asking for an average of $246,000.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time again for an update on the current state of real estate in the Lawton area.

Parks Jones Realtors say the number of actively listed homes for sale dropped 10-percent since last week, at 251 listed homes.

Out of all those homes currently listed, sellers are asking for an average of $246,000.

That number is nearly $70,000 more than the 12 month average, which stands at over $178,000.

While the 12 month sold price averages just under that at $176,000.

Meaning, in the last year, sellers are receiving about 98.8-percent of their asking price.

Parks Jones Realtors say sellers are paying more concessions than they did last year.

