Scattered severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon | 5/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with intermittent showers overnight. Showers and possibly strong storms may move in from 11PM-4AM. The strongest of storms will produce strong wind gusts and small hail. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday is going see morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm into the low 80s east with mid 80s west. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as 25mph.

Strong to severe storms still appear likely from the early afternoon to evening hours. Start time looks to be around 2PM with most activity exiting out viewing area just before 8PM. All in all, we are looking at scattered severe storms with the top hazards being large hail and damaging winds. Hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts between 60 to 80mph. The structure of the storms will be supercellular (compared to linear) resulting in a low but not off the table tornado threat but this threat will increase in potential into the night towards central Oklahoma and the I-35 corridor.

The widespread clouds and rain showers in the morning may limit storm development somewhat into the afternoon. It all depends on how robust precipitation coverage is.

As storms exit, skies will be clear heading into Friday. We’re looking at ample sunshine with hot temperatures. Highs for all locations will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind that for early May, normal temperatures are around 79 to 80s degrees, so we’ll be above average by 10 to 15 degrees for almost all locations!

The 90s stick with us through the weekend with both days seeing highs in the mid 90s! Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Clouds will gradually build through the day on Sunday with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Both days will see wind gusts in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Coverage is low and looks best for areas along and east of I-35 but isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a few storms are in the forecast. A lot of things remain uncertain but right now organized severe weather appears unlikely.

Hit or miss showers/storms look possible as of right now for early next week but the confidence does remain high. Either way, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s through the extended forecast.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

