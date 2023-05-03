Wednesdays with Fort Sill: SillFest

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - SillFest is officially here!

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about all the ins and outs the community needs to know on how to have the best time.

SillFest is a 2-day free concert at the Fort Sill Polo Field on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The gates will open at 5 p.m. for both days, with shows kicking off at 6 p.m.

On Friday, May 5, the concert will kick off with an opening performance by the 77th Army Band, followed by the headlining performance by Shaggy. On Saturday, May 6, the concert will begin with opening performances by PJAE and Lovelytheband before the main act, Andy Grammer, hits the stage.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Center is another bass tournament. Each boat will be allowed to weigh in a total of five fish, with a limit of two anglers per boat. It is open to the public. Participating in the tournament will cost $25 or $35 if participants want to be included in the Biggest Bass Competition.

Last but not least, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Patriot Club parking lot is the 13th annual Run for the Fallen 5k. Participation in the event will cost $35 and include a limited-edition t-shirt and medal.

In-person registration can be done at the Welcome Center and FIRES Fitness Center on post. Online registration is also available at webtrac.mwr.army.mil.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

