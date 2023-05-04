Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

International Firefighters Day doesn’t delay Lawton firefighter training

Lawton Fire Department new hire training.
Lawton Fire Department new hire training.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - May 4 is international firefighter day, but while the day is meant for recognizing firefighters all around the world, you won’t catch them taking a break.

The Lawton Fire Department was out at Great Plains Technology Center Thursday training a group of new hires.

Lieutenant Jason Sellers said, “We’re doing ground some ladder training. More specifically we’re training on how to correctly ladder a building, ladder a roof, to do it safely.”

According to Sellers, firefighters train their entire careers.

“Being prepared for so many different types of instances is paramount in our profession,” said Sellers.

Jesse Dodson joined the academy April 17, and has been in training for three weeks.

Dodson said, “Getting to learn a lot of new stuff. I’ve had a little bit of experience before I was hired on at Lawton, so getting to learn some new techniques has been a lot of fun.”

With that fun comes a lot of sacrifice for those that choose a career in the fire department.

“We miss holidays and birthdays. I have a son who just turned two. I was able to take off for his birthday last year, but this year I’ll probably be working,” said Dodson.

However Dodson said the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

Dodson added, “It’s a very proud field to be in and very lucky to be able to serve the community. No matter where you’re at I think everyone in the service, we share the same thoughts.”

With the long shifts, Sellers says that being in the department feels like a second home, and he’s grateful to have his peers to talk with.

“These are my brothers I consider these guys my brothers. We eat there, we sleep there, we train there. Some of those incidents that we come back from are pretty difficult to deal with and if you’re dealing with those by yourself it can be hard, but that’s why you have to lean on each other,” said Sellers.

Being apart of the latest family addition, Dodson said he wants to make them proud.

“The guys that came before us set a good standard, and hopefully we can live up to it, and people can continue to count on us,” said Dodson.

If you see or know someone who is a firefighter, be sure to thank them for all they do.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Contraband found inside of a facility
Oklahoma inmate rehabilitation being stunted by an increase of contraband
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends

Latest News

Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to host final concert of the 2022-2023 season
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to host final concert of the 2022-2023 season
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
WATCH: Jarred & Justin are in the Storm Hunter
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges