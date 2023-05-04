Expert Connections
Kiwanis Pancake Day returning after pandemic hiatus

Lawton Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day fundraiser
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a years-long absence due to covid, the Lawton Kiwanis Club is ready to feed the community for a good cause with their Pancake Day event.

As with previous years, the 2023 Pancake Day will feature all the breakfast staples like eggs, sausage and pancakes.

All funds raised from the event will help the Kiwanis Club fund scholarships, as well as support the Key Clubs at Lawton’s High Schools.

This marks the first Pancake Day the club has held since the pandemic, and Kiwanis Club member Dede Armes said they’re thrilled to be back.

“I personally love seeing everyone come out,” she said. “You have so many regulars and so many people that can support the community, and they’re always there and doing the right thing, and they know that what we do is good stuff.”

Fellow member and organizer Rafael Santos felt the same way.

“I’m excited for us to be back out there and doing this again,” he said, ”and I think the community knows our passion is our high school kids.”

The Kiwanis Pancake Day will be Monday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Tickets can be bought from any Kiwanis member for $8 before event , or at the door for $10.

