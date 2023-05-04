Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to host final concert of the 2022-2023 season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting its final concert of the 2022-2023 season, “Happy Birthday, Maestro!” on Saturday, May 6.

7News spoke with Jon Kalbfleisch, the Maestro for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, about the concert, what community members need to know, and their upcoming fundraiser.

“Happy Birthday, Maestro!” will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. The concert will also feature special guest pianist Hyunsoon Whang as she performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Afterward, a birthday celebration will occur in the auditorium’s foyer for Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch.

Tickets for the concert are $10 to $50 depending on the section, with free tickets available for elementary through college students. They can be picked up at Phillip’s Music Store in Lawton. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.lawtonphil.com or by calling 580-531-5043.

Their fundraiser, Instruments Transformed, will feature nine pieces of artwork constructed out of old musical instruments by local artists that will be up for auction. Bidding will begin on Saturday, May 6, and end on Saturday, May 13.

The pieces will be up for viewing at the concert on May 6 and the Arts for All Festival on May 12, 13, and 14.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra Facebook page here.

