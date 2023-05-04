Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee faces federal corruption charges

A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public Corruption charges.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public Corruption charges.

According to the indictment paperwork, Alfred Palma, a former U-S Army Training Manager, and Candy Hanza are both charged with bribery, while Hanza faces additional charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

The indictment goes on to say that Palma was in charge of booking hotels for soldiers who attend training on post, while Hanza was the former general manager at a hotel in Lawton, and she allegedly paid Palma to direct soldiers to the hotel where she worked.

She then allegedly personally profited through the scheme to defraud the owners of the hotel, and laundered the proceeds, according to publicly filed paperwork.

Both Hanza and Palma face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on the charge of bribery, while Hanza faces additional prison time if found guilty on the other charges.

They also face fines of $250,000, or three times the value of the alleged bribes, if convicted.

According to Medicine Park City Officials, Hanza was on the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority until resigning in mid-April, just a week before taking oath as a trustee on the Medicine Park’s Board of Trustees. She remains on that board as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Contraband found inside of a facility
Oklahoma inmate rehabilitation being stunted by an increase of contraband
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends

Latest News

Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.
SILLFEST SECURITY GUIDELINES & PARKING
Lawton Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day fundraiser
Kiwanis Pancake Day returning after pandemic hiatus
Book on mental disorders.
Lawton Therapist speaks on Mental Health Awareness Month