Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee faces federal corruption charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public Corruption charges.

According to the indictment paperwork, Alfred Palma, a former U-S Army Training Manager, and Candy Hanza are both charged with bribery, while Hanza faces additional charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

The indictment goes on to say that Palma was in charge of booking hotels for soldiers who attend training on post, while Hanza was the former general manager at a hotel in Lawton, and she allegedly paid Palma to direct soldiers to the hotel where she worked.

She then allegedly personally profited through the scheme to defraud the owners of the hotel, and laundered the proceeds, according to publicly filed paperwork.

Both Hanza and Palma face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on the charge of bribery, while Hanza faces additional prison time if found guilty on the other charges.

They also face fines of $250,000, or three times the value of the alleged bribes, if convicted.

According to Medicine Park City Officials, Hanza was on the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority until resigning in mid-April, just a week before taking oath as a trustee on the Medicine Park’s Board of Trustees. She remains on that board as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.