Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Strong to severe storms will move across parts of Texoma this evening. As of typing this, thunderstorms have developed in far southwestern counties south of the Red River. Large hail up to 2 inches, or larger, in diameter appears possible along with wind gusts between 60 to 80mph. We are currently monitoring a low but not zero tornado risk for counties along the Red River in both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. A tornado watch is in place for the following counties until 9 tonight: Stephens, Jefferson, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Harmon, Childress, Cottle, King, Foard, Harmon, Knox, Wilbarger, Hardeman, Baylor, Wichita, Clay and Montague.

These storms will be quick moving with all activity wrapping up between 8-9PM.

Overnight skies will be clear with light winds. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow will be in the upper 50s northwest (slightly cooler) to upper 60s southeast (warm and humid).

Friday is going to be hot and sunny! Many, if not all, locations will be in the 90s! Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Saturday is going to be another warm and mostly dry day with almost all locations in the 90s! Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds into the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. I expect that most, if not all, will stay dry with the exception of Clay, Montague and Jack counties in north Texas. This is great news especially for those looking to attend night 2 of Sillfest at Fort Sill!

Sunday is going see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Have a good Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.