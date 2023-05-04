Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Strong to severe storms will move across parts of Texoma this evening. As of typing this, thunderstorms have developed in far southwestern counties south of the Red River. Large hail up to 2 inches, or larger, in diameter appears possible along with wind gusts between 60 to 80mph. We are currently monitoring a low but not zero tornado risk for counties along the Red River in both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. A tornado watch is in place for the following counties until 9 tonight: Stephens, Jefferson, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Harmon, Childress, Cottle, King, Foard, Harmon, Knox, Wilbarger, Hardeman, Baylor, Wichita, Clay and Montague.

These storms will be quick moving with all activity wrapping up between 8-9PM.

Overnight skies will be clear with light winds. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow will be in the upper 50s northwest (slightly cooler) to upper 60s southeast (warm and humid).

Friday is going to be hot and sunny! Many, if not all, locations will be in the 90s! Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Saturday is going to be another warm and mostly dry day with almost all locations in the 90s! Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds into the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. I expect that most, if not all, will stay dry with the exception of Clay, Montague and Jack counties in north Texas. This is great news especially for those looking to attend night 2 of Sillfest at Fort Sill!

Sunday is going see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Have a good Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Contraband found inside of a facility
Oklahoma inmate rehabilitation being stunted by an increase of contraband
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
The search for Margie Pickens ends
The search for Margie Pickens ends

Latest News

WATCH: Jarred & Justin are in the Storm Hunter
Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
We are looking at scattered severe storms tomorrow afternoon with the top hazards being large...
Scattered severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon | 5/3PM
We are looking at scattered severe storms tomorrow afternoon with the top hazards being large...
We are looking at scattered severe storms tomorrow afternoon | 5/3PM