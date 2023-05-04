SILLFEST SECURITY GUIDELINES & PARKING
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s inaugural Sillfest kicks off tomorrow for two days of concerts.
Friday’s concertgoers can look forward to an opening performance by the 77th Army Band at 6 p.m., followed by headliner Shaggy at 8:15.
On Saturday, a special opening performance by lovelytheband will take place at 7 p.m., before Andy Grammer wraps up Sillfest beginning at 8:15.
While Ft. Sill is excited to welcome Lawton to come out and have a good time, there are some guidelines they want the public to be aware of.
- Personal belongings are subject to be searched.
- Coolers are NOT allowed.
- Outside food and drink are not permitted inside the gates. A list of food vendors on site is available below.
- Beer is served only to patrons displaying alcohol wristbands, obtained at the event entry point.
- NO weapons are permitted.
- By Federal Law, cannabis or recreational drugs are NOT permitted on Fort Sill.
- No professional cameras, recording devices, drones, laptops, iPads, or tablets.
- No laser pointers, glow sticks, fireworks, frisbees, or glass.
- No pets except certified service animals.
- Military Police will staff the event to maintain security and safety - unruly behavior will NOT be tolerated.
- Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted and visitors should bring them so they have a place to sit.
BAG POLICY:
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
- Small purses and bags no larger than 5″ x 8 " are allowed.
- Anything larger must be in a clear bag and no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6.
- One gallon clear plastic bag.
- INSPECTED diaper bags with accompanying child.
- INSPECTED medical bags.
NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY
- Backpacks (INCLUDING CLEAR)
- Binoculars case or camera case.
- Oversized tote bag (exceeds 14″ x 14″ x 6)
- Printed pattern plastic bags.
- Tinted plastic bags.
PARKING INSTRUCTIONS
Preferred seating members, handicap visitors, and unescorted visitors enter through KEY GATE, off of I-44.
General Admission, enter through GATE TWO.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. both days.
GATE TWO DIRECTIONS: From Lawton, take I-44 North to Exit 40B and follow Rogers Lane West to Post Road. From Chickasha or Elgin, take I-44 South to Exit 40C.
- A valid State or Federal-issued ID is necessary for all attendees 16 and above.
- Vehicles are subject to random checks.
- Handicapped Parking is available for DoD ID card holders with a valid handicapped parking permit. Handicapped guests that do not have a DoD ID will need a visitor pass from the Visitor Welcome Center (T6701 Sheridan Road) prior to the event.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE VENDORS
- Aunties Soul Food
- Das Bratwurst Haus
- Hangrys
- Kona Ice
- Lyn’s Lumpia
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Pops Corner
- The Cajun Crab
- MWR Food Truck
Cash and credit cards are both accepted.
