SILLFEST SECURITY GUIDELINES & PARKING

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s inaugural Sillfest kicks off tomorrow for two days of concerts.

Friday’s concertgoers can look forward to an opening performance by the 77th Army Band at 6 p.m., followed by headliner Shaggy at 8:15.

On Saturday, a special opening performance by lovelytheband will take place at 7 p.m., before Andy Grammer wraps up Sillfest beginning at 8:15.

While Ft. Sill is excited to welcome Lawton to come out and have a good time, there are some guidelines they want the public to be aware of.

Personal belongings are subject to be searched.

Coolers are NOT allowed.

Outside food and drink are not permitted inside the gates. A list of food vendors on site is available below.

Beer is served only to patrons displaying alcohol wristbands, obtained at the event entry point.

NO weapons are permitted.

By Federal Law, cannabis or recreational drugs are NOT permitted on Fort Sill.

No professional cameras, recording devices, drones, laptops, iPads, or tablets.

No laser pointers, glow sticks, fireworks, frisbees, or glass.

No pets except certified service animals.

Military Police will staff the event to maintain security and safety - unruly behavior will NOT be tolerated.

Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted and visitors should bring them so they have a place to sit.

BAG POLICY:

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

Small purses and bags no larger than 5″ x 8 " are allowed.

Anything larger must be in a clear bag and no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6.

One gallon clear plastic bag.

INSPECTED diaper bags with accompanying child.

INSPECTED medical bags.

NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY

Backpacks (INCLUDING CLEAR)

Binoculars case or camera case.

Oversized tote bag (exceeds 14″ x 14″ x 6)

Printed pattern plastic bags.

Tinted plastic bags.

PARKING INSTRUCTIONS

Preferred seating members, handicap visitors, and unescorted visitors enter through KEY GATE, off of I-44.

General Admission, enter through GATE TWO.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. both days.

GATE TWO DIRECTIONS: From Lawton, take I-44 North to Exit 40B and follow Rogers Lane West to Post Road. From Chickasha or Elgin, take I-44 South to Exit 40C.

A valid State or Federal-issued ID is necessary for all attendees 16 and above.

Vehicles are subject to random checks.

Handicapped Parking is available for DoD ID card holders with a valid handicapped parking permit. Handicapped guests that do not have a DoD ID will need a visitor pass from the Visitor Welcome Center (T6701 Sheridan Road) prior to the event.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE VENDORS

Aunties Soul Food

Das Bratwurst Haus

Hangrys

Kona Ice

Lyn’s Lumpia

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pops Corner

The Cajun Crab

MWR Food Truck

Cash and credit cards are both accepted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.