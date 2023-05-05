COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Ends May 11th

Expert Connections
World Health Organization to end COVID health declaration
By Becca Yanez
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Memorial Hospital wants the public to continue practicing safe measures even after the COVID-19 national public health emergency declaration ends on May 11th.

According to public health professionals, insurance will still pay for hospitalizations due to covid but may not cover tests or vaccinations for covid. Heather Love from Comanche county memorial hospital urged the community to continue to practice covid-safe standards.

" Think about protecting the family members that are around you as well. Still try to social distance as much as you can,” Love said, “Of course of course of course still wash your hands and use respitory etiqueitte appropriately if you are sneezing or coughing.”

For up to date resources and information about covid-19--- visit covid.gov

