Furry Friend Friday: Chihuahua mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a one-year-old Chihuahua mix found as a stray. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, May 6.

Lawton Animal Welfare is also participating in the “Empty the Shelters” campaign, hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia, until May 15. During that time, all adoptions will be $20!

For more information about that campaign and other events, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

