Newsroom update: upcoming shows, anchors and more!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has a lot of changes coming up in the next few months, and we want to pull back the curtain on special coverage and long-term projects.

The station is in a period of transition, and we appreciate our viewers’ patience during these changes. In addition to just finishing a physical upgrade to our towers and transmitters, we’ve had several internal transfers to allow our employees to chase their passions and adjust to new life circumstances. For example, viewers used to seeing Diamond Hubbard on our evening shows may now catch her on Good Morning Texoma with Kyle Weatherly and Alexis Young; Diamond is now co-producing the show alongside Laine Baldwin.

In more immediate news, viewers looking for KSWO newscasts on the morning of Saturday, May 6 will be greeted by special coverage of King Charles III’s coronation. 7News will then have a morning broadcast from 9 to 10 a.m., hosted by a familiar but unexpected face!

Nicole Jolly will be guest anchoring for 7News on certain days in May. We are excited to welcome her back, especially after her March appearance for 70th anniversary led to her and Haley announcing breaking news live on our airwaves. Nicole definitely still has her anchoring hat, and following the departure of Mark Risby, she’s filling in until we welcome not one, but two new anchors.

That’s right! We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Tarra Bates, PHD and Tanya Chiarello. They will join longtime KSWO alums Haley and Kyle as regular faces on the anchor desk.

Tarra actually got her start at KSWO, and is extremely excited to return to southwest Oklahoma. Viewers may remember her from being voted Comanche County Woman of the Year, or from her recent cameo on our newscasts during our anniversary coverage. Tarra has years of experience in radio and television. She is currently teaching broadcasting to middle school students.

Tanya comes from a legal background and holds a Juris Doctorate from George Mason University School of Law. She is an enrolled citizen in the Cherokee Nation and is pursuing a Master of Legal Studies in Native American Law. She’ll be coming to Lawton with her daughter and husband, who is retired from the military.

Both Tarra and Tanya will arrive at the end of May, along with their families. They will be joined by our new class of interns and fellows from University of Oklahoma. Every semester, KSWO hosts two fellows from the OU in an effort to give back to the next generation of journalists, and this summer is no different.

We are excited to introduce you to these new faces soon! We thank our viewers for their patience and understanding as we work to bring them the latest news in Southwest Oklahoma.

