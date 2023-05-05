The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Most of Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas are waking up to dense fog & reduced visibility this morning, which is expected to clear shortly after sunrise (and might even be gone by the time you’re reading this). Sunny skies with little-to-no clouds are expected today with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. In the wake of yesterday’s warm front, temperatures will soar into the low/mid 90s, with some in North Texas even getting within several degrees of the triple-digit mark! It’s going to be hot, so make sure to have that water and sunscreen nearby when going outdoors today, especially for those attending Sillfest. A brief shower and storm is possible later today for southeast counties in North Texas, though most are expected to be dry.

Clear skies with warm temperatures this evening and tonight. Lows for Saturday morning will once again bottom out in the low 60s.

Saturday will keep up the hot temperatures in the low/mid 90s that afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Later in the afternoon, some partly cloudy skies will build in as some isolated-to-scattered showers & storms will fire up in areas south & east of I-44, with more prominent coverage south of the Red River. Most however are expected to be dry once again, so those headed out to the final day of Sillfest shouldn’t be at risk of any inclement weather (other than the heat, that is). Some storms could be marginally strong-to-severe.

Another chance for isolated showers and & storms in the afternoon & evening is possible for portions of Texoma on Sunday. Other than that, another summer-like day to close out the weekend with highs in the low/mid 90s and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, along with the sporadic chance for a couple light showers each day. Scattered showers and storms are expected to return in greater coverage on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, cooling temperatures back down to the 80s.

