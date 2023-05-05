Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM

The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Most of Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas are waking up to dense fog & reduced visibility this morning, which is expected to clear shortly after sunrise (and might even be gone by the time you’re reading this). Sunny skies with little-to-no clouds are expected today with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. In the wake of yesterday’s warm front, temperatures will soar into the low/mid 90s, with some in North Texas even getting within several degrees of the triple-digit mark! It’s going to be hot, so make sure to have that water and sunscreen nearby when going outdoors today, especially for those attending Sillfest. A brief shower and storm is possible later today for southeast counties in North Texas, though most are expected to be dry.

Clear skies with warm temperatures this evening and tonight. Lows for Saturday morning will once again bottom out in the low 60s.

Saturday will keep up the hot temperatures in the low/mid 90s that afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Later in the afternoon, some partly cloudy skies will build in as some isolated-to-scattered showers & storms will fire up in areas south & east of I-44, with more prominent coverage south of the Red River. Most however are expected to be dry once again, so those headed out to the final day of Sillfest shouldn’t be at risk of any inclement weather (other than the heat, that is). Some storms could be marginally strong-to-severe.

Another chance for isolated showers and & storms in the afternoon & evening is possible for portions of Texoma on Sunday. Other than that, another summer-like day to close out the weekend with highs in the low/mid 90s and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, along with the sporadic chance for a couple light showers each day. Scattered showers and storms are expected to return in greater coverage on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, cooling temperatures back down to the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
According to court documents filed this evening, Jasmin, the mother of Athena Brownfield, left...
Arrest warrant filed for birth mother of Athena Brownfield

Latest News

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM
The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM
Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
Potential for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening | 5/4 AM
We are looking at scattered severe storms tomorrow afternoon with the top hazards being large...
Scattered severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon | 5/3PM