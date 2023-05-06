Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend | 5/5PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 60s for most locations under clear skies.

A dryline will move across tomorrow tomorrow and with enough daytime heating and moderate instability present, a few storms could develop along/near the dryline tomorrow afternoon and evening. Wind shear (change of wind direction and speed with respect to height) will be lacking so the tornado threat is very low but not zero. The biggest threat with the unstable airmass will be large hail and strong winds.

Outside of the showers and storms look for partly cloudy skies with hot temperatures! High temperatures for most for all locations will soar into the 90s! South winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the upper 20s.

The forecast for Sunday will be very similar to Saturday’s. Highs will soar into the 90s for all locations under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Scattered thunderstorms with the possibility of severe weather exists for Sunday. Hazards include quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts.

Next week is a text book week of Oklahoma weather in May because the possibility of showers/storms will continue throughout most of next week!

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for Monday and Tuesday. With more cloud cover and more rain coverage of showers/storms, temperatures towards the later half of the week will cool into the low to mid 80s!

Have a great weekend! -LW

