Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
According to court documents filed this evening, Jasmin, the mother of Athena Brownfield, left...
Arrest warrant filed for birth mother of Athena Brownfield
The inaugural SillFest will take place May 5 and 6.
SILLFEST SECURITY GUIDELINES & PARKING

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes.
Trump denies rape claim, video released
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
King Charles III
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe