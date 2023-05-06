Scattered storms expect this evening | 5/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a fairly nice day for most across the area. To begin the day, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will skyrocket and get to the low 80s by noon, and mid 90s by 5pm, Skies will begin the day mostly clear, but cloud cover will return this evening. Storms are expected in Texoma starting as early as 4pm. The system will most likely stay south of the Red River but could come as far north as the Lawton area. Some severe storms are expected with this system. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and large hail. Tornado chances are low, but a spin-up or two cannot be ruled out. Storms will move out of the Texoma region by 11pm tonight.

Tomorrow the skies will remain partly cloudy. Temperatures will begin the day in the 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon but will be more scattered in coverage. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather, but any tornados happening seem unlikely tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the week, Monday’s temperatures will stay in the 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny all throughout the day as well. Tuesday through Friday temperatures will drop back into the 80s because cloud cover is expected to linger over the area. There is slim rain chances on every day of the week, with multiple rounds of storms possible. We will keep you updated as we move closer to the week of what days you need to stay weather aware on!

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.