Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Scattered storms expect this evening | 5/6 AM

Storms start at 4pm tonight and will be out of the area by midnight.
By Alex Searl
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a fairly nice day for most across the area. To begin the day, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will skyrocket and get to the low 80s by noon, and mid 90s by 5pm, Skies will begin the day mostly clear, but cloud cover will return this evening. Storms are expected in Texoma starting as early as 4pm. The system will most likely stay south of the Red River but could come as far north as the Lawton area. Some severe storms are expected with this system. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and large hail. Tornado chances are low, but a spin-up or two cannot be ruled out. Storms will move out of the Texoma region by 11pm tonight.

Tomorrow the skies will remain partly cloudy. Temperatures will begin the day in the 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon but will be more scattered in coverage. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather, but any tornados happening seem unlikely tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the week, Monday’s temperatures will stay in the 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny all throughout the day as well. Tuesday through Friday temperatures will drop back into the 80s because cloud cover is expected to linger over the area. There is slim rain chances on every day of the week, with multiple rounds of storms possible. We will keep you updated as we move closer to the week of what days you need to stay weather aware on!

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
According to court documents filed this evening, Jasmin, the mother of Athena Brownfield, left...
Arrest warrant filed for birth mother of Athena Brownfield
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Birth Control bill

Latest News

Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend | 5/5PM
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend | 5/5PM
The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM
The summer weather train has pulled into the Texoma station to round out this week | 5/5 AM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM
Severe storms this evening | 5/4PM