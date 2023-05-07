Another round of severe weather expected tonight | 5/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel like Deja vu because it will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures to begin the day will start in the mid 60s across the region, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Cloud coverage is expected to linger most of the day, but there may be some shine sporadically throughout the day. Severe storms are expected to arrive in Texoma around 5pm tonight. Most of the action should stay south of the Red River, but a storm or two could move as far north as the Lawton area. The biggest concern with this system will once again be golf ball sized hail and damaging winds. Tornados seem unlikely at this point, but it cannot be completely ruled out. The storms should move out of the area around 11pm tonight.

Monday will be another warm day with temperatures reaching the 90s once again. The skies are expected to be clear for a good portion of the day, but cloud cover will return later in the day. There is also a slight risk for severe weather. Tornados are not likely at this time, but damaging hail and winds will be present if a storm does fire up.

Tuesday temperatures will remain in the 90s, but a cool down will drop us back to the 80s on Wednesday. The big story of the week will be several rounds of storm chances. The next week is going to feel like May with a chance for severe weather every day of the week. Each day’s severe weather chances will be contingent on the previous day, so this will be an evolving forecast as we move throughout the week. Be sure to check back daily for the latest forecast.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

