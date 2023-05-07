Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Another round of severe weather expected tonight | 5/7 PM

Severe weather expected to start at 5pm tonight
By Alex Searl
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel like Deja vu because it will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures to begin the day will start in the mid 60s across the region, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Cloud coverage is expected to linger most of the day, but there may be some shine sporadically throughout the day. Severe storms are expected to arrive in Texoma around 5pm tonight. Most of the action should stay south of the Red River, but a storm or two could move as far north as the Lawton area. The biggest concern with this system will once again be golf ball sized hail and damaging winds. Tornados seem unlikely at this point, but it cannot be completely ruled out. The storms should move out of the area around 11pm tonight.

Monday will be another warm day with temperatures reaching the 90s once again. The skies are expected to be clear for a good portion of the day, but cloud cover will return later in the day. There is also a slight risk for severe weather. Tornados are not likely at this time, but damaging hail and winds will be present if a storm does fire up.

Tuesday temperatures will remain in the 90s, but a cool down will drop us back to the 80s on Wednesday. The big story of the week will be several rounds of storm chances. The next week is going to feel like May with a chance for severe weather every day of the week. Each day’s severe weather chances will be contingent on the previous day, so this will be an evolving forecast as we move throughout the week. Be sure to check back daily for the latest forecast.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
The KSWO team is pictured at a station party on May 5, 2023.
Newsroom update: upcoming shows, anchors and more!
According to court documents filed this evening, Jasmin, the mother of Athena Brownfield, left...
Arrest warrant filed for birth mother of Athena Brownfield
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
Storms start at 4pm tonight and will be out of the area by midnight.
Scattered storms expect this evening | 5/6 AM

Latest News

Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/6 PM
Storms start at 4pm tonight and will be out of the area by midnight.
Scattered storms expect this evening | 5/6 AM
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend | 5/5PM
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend
Hot temperatures with scattered storms over the weekend | 5/5PM