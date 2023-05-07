Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/6 PM

By Alex Searl
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued this evening for our southeastern viewing area. The primary concerns with this system will be large hail and damaging winds. Tornados appear unlikely currently as there does not appear to be enough rotation in the atmosphere to produce a tornado, but there is still a slight chance. Storms will begin around 5pm and last until 11pm at the latest. Be sure to stay weather aware this evening! After the storms pass, we will have a quiet night across the area.

Morning temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Like today, conditions throughout the day will remain calm until the late afternoon. Then another round of storms will come tomorrow with a chance for severe weather. Tornados look unlikely tomorrow, but hail and damaging winds are expected with this system.

Monday will be your best day to enjoy the sunshine as it is the only day with no rain chances in the forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny all day, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. For the remainder of the week after Monday, rain chances appear possible on every day. I expect some of these days to have some storms associated with them, but the details are still fuzzy this far out. We will keep you updated on what days you need to watch out for as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

