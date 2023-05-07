Storms are possible on multiple days this week | 5/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Strong to severe storms are expected tonight. They should mostly stay south of the Red River, but an isolated storm is possible to move as far north as the Altus area. The main hazards with these storms will include up to golf ball sized hail and winds up to 70 mph. Tornado risk is very low, but a brief spin-up is possible. The storms have already started in our area, and they are expected to be out of the area around 10pm tonight.

Monday morning temperatures will start in the mid 60s. The skies are expected to be clear for a good portion of the day, but cloud cover will return later in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. There is also a slight risk of severe weather. Tornados are not likely at this time, but damaging hail and winds will be present if a storm does fire up. Storms do look like they will be very isolated, and most areas should remain dry.

Tuesday temperatures will once again reach the 90s. There is a slight risk of severe weather on Tuesday with the hazards once again being hail and damaging winds. This system looks to only produce isolated storms as well, so most will remain dry. Wednesday a slight cooldown will kick in bringing temperatures back down to the 80s. Thursday will continue the trend of being in the 80s will already had a marginal risk for severe weather. This risk at this point is in far western Oklahoma, but we will keep you updated as we move closer.

Next weekend looks like it will be an active weekend with rain/storms as well. The details are still very fuzzy being so far out, but it looks to be more widespread coverage at this point. Be sure to check the forecast throughout the week as severe chances will be an evolving forecast this week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

