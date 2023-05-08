‘580 Pitch’ competition gives entrepreneurs ‘Shark Tank’-like opportunity

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Entrepreneurs looking to level up their small business can do exactly that, by taking advantage of a new competition, meant to mimic the Shark Tank experience, and you can win up to $20,000.

Great Plains Technology Center is hosting the first ever “580 Pitch” competition where business leaders will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, to find out who takes home the grand prize.

Not only that, by they will also receive access to business mentors, and help in developing their plan of action.

“The whole purpose of this is to make a difference for the entrepreneurs in our community,” Lynn Null said. “We all know that the foundation of a community is small business. What we can do to help and support small businesses, is the motivation.”

You must be a business owner and 21 years or older to participate.

You must have also had your business registered within the last 4 years, have a current product or service available to sell, and have a lifetime revenue of $5,000 to $75,000.

It costs $50 to put in your application and the deadline to apply is May 18th.

Find out how to get started by heading over to greatplains.edu.

