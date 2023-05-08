Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Harmon County are continuing to investigate an incident over the weekend which involved a possible human smuggling operation.

According to a social media post by the Hollis Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 62 when around a dozen men fled from the scene. The post told residents to be on the lookout for 10-12 Hispanic males but was later updated to say 10 had been taken into custody but there were possibly six still on the run.

Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.

On Monday, we spoke with law enforcement officials in Hollis who said the investigation had been turned over to the District 3 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force based in Altus.

They also say while an incident like this puts a strain on law enforcement in Harmon County, it is no different from any other day for the five member police force in Hollis or the sole member of the Harmon County Sheriff’s Department who are tasked with covering the entire county.

The undersheriff, who is has been left as the only member of the department after the sheriff resigned today, says he has to rely on help from Hollis PD and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to cover the county.

None of the men we spoke to said they had ever seen an incident like this in their county.

We also contacted the District 3 Task Force based in the District Attorney’s office in Altus and they said they had no comment on the situation do to the ongoing investigation.

There is no word on the status of the men police were looking for over the weekend but in the social media post, they were not believed to be armed or dangerous.

