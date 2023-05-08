Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis

Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Harmon County are continuing to investigate an incident over the weekend which involved a possible human smuggling operation.

According to a social media post by the Hollis Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 62 when around a dozen men fled from the scene. The post told residents to be on the lookout for 10-12 Hispanic males but was later updated to say 10 had been taken into custody but there were possibly six still on the run.

Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.

On Monday, we spoke with law enforcement officials in Hollis who said the investigation had been turned over to the District 3 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force based in Altus.

They also say while an incident like this puts a strain on law enforcement in Harmon County, it is no different from any other day for the five member police force in Hollis or the sole member of the Harmon County Sheriff’s Department who are tasked with covering the entire county.

The undersheriff, who is has been left as the only member of the department after the sheriff resigned today, says he has to rely on help from Hollis PD and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to cover the county.

None of the men we spoke to said they had ever seen an incident like this in their county.

We also contacted the District 3 Task Force based in the District Attorney’s office in Altus and they said they had no comment on the situation do to the ongoing investigation.

There is no word on the status of the men police were looking for over the weekend but in the social media post, they were not believed to be armed or dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Storms are possible on multiple days this week | 5/7 PM
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/6 PM

Latest News

A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM
580Pitch allows entrepreneurs the ability to win $20K to expand their business.
‘580 Pitch’ competition gives entrepreneurs ‘Shark Tank’-like opportunity
Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was...
Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son