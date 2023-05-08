Isolated-to-scattered showers & storms nearly everyday this week | 5/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The title of this article says it all, it is definitely May in Texoma, especially when you combine it with the fact that the temperatures have already skipped late-spring and jumped to early-summer. Highs today will be in the low/mid 90s today along with copious amounts of sunshine, though some in Southwest Oklahoma may only top out in the upper 80s. Regardless, it will be warm today with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Later this afternoon and into the evening hours, a stalling cold front positioned to our north and a dryline out west will allow for the formation of a few isolated showers and storms that could pop-up anywhere in our viewing area, though most will remain dry. A couple of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with winds and hail being the main concerns.

Isolated rain may linger around overnight into early tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies. A warm morning is on tap for Tuesday with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will continue to breeze out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow is going to feature very similar conditions to today. Temperatures will once again reach the low 90s in the afternoon for most locations with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Sky coverage could include a few more clouds to become partly cloudy, but generally we’ll see a decent amount of sun. The dryline will retreat out west to the Texas panhandle, limiting rain chances for most of Texoma tomorrow. However, isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon & evening are expected for far western counties in Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. And just like today, a few of those storms have the potential to be strong-to-severe with winds/hail again being the main concerns.

Starting around the middle of the week, coverage for showers and storms will gradually increase heading into the weekend. Along with the nearby cold front/dryline system, a disturbance moving north across Texas on Wednesday will bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms to Texoma. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler than today and tomorrow, topping out only in the low/mid 80s. From Wednesday and beyond, the skies over Texoma will largely feature partly/mostly cloudy skies.

An upper-level trough from the western US will near the Southern Plains on Thursday, delivering scattered showers & storms as well as the chance for more strong-to-severe weather throughout the day. High temperatures will reach mid 80s.

Temperatures on Friday will top out in the mid/upper 80s prior to the southward movement of the cold front this weekend. Another day of isolated-to-scattered showers and storms is on tap for Friday.

At this time, long-range model feedback is showing Saturday and Sunday to be the days with the best chances for widespread showers and storms in Texoma, so continue to check back for updates if you have future weekend plans. Afternoon highs for both days will be in the mid/upper 70s due to the higher-chances for rain, as well as the impact of the southward-moving cold front.

