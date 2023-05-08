Lawton Kiwanis Club Pancake Day returns after three-year hiatus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lawton Kiwanis Club is holding its Pancake Day fundraiser once again.

The event began at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8, and will continue until 7 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.

For just 10 dollars, you can enjoy a meal full of breakfast staples, like eggs, sausage, and of course, pancakes!

All funds raised will help the club fund scholarships and area Key Clubs.

You still have time to head over to the Coliseum and enjoy a good meal for a good cause.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.