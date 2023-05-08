Expert Connections
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son

Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Jarred Burk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in jail, charged in connection to the death of his step son.

Howard Albright is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Michael Espinoza.

According to court documents, Albright allegedly strangled Espinoza in October of last year.

An autopsy report by the Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as strangulation.

Albright was behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

His next day in court is set for August 8th at 3 p.m.

