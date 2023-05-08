Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in jail, charged in connection to the death of his step son.

Howard Albright is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Michael Espinoza.

According to court documents, Albright allegedly strangled Espinoza in October of last year.

An autopsy report by the Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as strangulation.

Albright was behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

His next day in court is set for August 8th at 3 p.m.

